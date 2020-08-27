Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Patterson Companies worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 22.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,429 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 43.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 187,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 88,791 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $28.89.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

