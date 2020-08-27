Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,321 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,742 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 13.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,923 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,404,000 after acquiring an additional 92,310 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 42.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,666 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 34.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 116,995 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 29,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Wolfe Research downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

EOG Resources stock opened at $43.26 on Thursday. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $89.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.