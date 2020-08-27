Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $653,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 19,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 28,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 646,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.65.

NYSE:COF opened at $66.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.59. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 1.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 3.31%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.