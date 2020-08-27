Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stake Lifted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 358.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Zynga were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 46.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 35,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the second quarter valued at approximately $582,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 6.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Zynga by 453.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 22,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 18,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $36,487.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,915.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $117,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 860,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,113.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 440,063 shares of company stock worth $4,052,842. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zynga from $11.50 to $13.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. Zynga Inc has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -305.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $518.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.07 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

