Keybank National Association OH Increases Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ciena were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2,121.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $448,460.00. Insiders have sold a total of 174,350 shares of company stock valued at $9,814,270 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIEN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $56.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.29. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

