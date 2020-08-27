VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 69.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $56.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.82. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $56.84.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.