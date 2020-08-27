VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Position Boosted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VF by 198.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in VF by 175.5% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in VF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other VF news, Director Benno O. Dorer acquired 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $102,031.28. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $211,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,024.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VFC opened at $64.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.83. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. VF’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of VF from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of VF from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Argus lowered shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of VF from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VF has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

