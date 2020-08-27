Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNF opened at $32.80 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $49.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $8,351,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,470,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,467,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 327,181 shares of company stock valued at $10,771,071. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

