Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,183 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,689,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,141,000. Finally, Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,186,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of ITA opened at $166.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.31. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.