Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 8,249 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,249 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7,516.7% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,165.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of SCHR opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.26. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $59.25.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

