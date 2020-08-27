Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 970 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 122,000.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rayonier news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $43,379.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,549 shares in the company, valued at $666,322.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Nunes bought 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $34,014.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 392,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,360,926.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $33.10.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.49 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 5.47%. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYN. Citigroup lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Rayonier from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

