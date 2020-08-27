Traders Purchase High Volume of Abercrombie & Fitch Put Options (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,334 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,517% compared to the average daily volume of 268 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 257,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANF shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

ANF stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.32. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.90). Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $485.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

