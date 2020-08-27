BOX Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BOX)

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 22,965 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,362% compared to the average daily volume of 1,571 call options.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 86,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $1,767,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,566 shares in the company, valued at $48,386,331.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Mannie sold 16,803 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $330,010.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 190,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,354.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,815 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,131 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 11,674,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,650 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BOX by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,223 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,913,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,236,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,122 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in BOX by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,662,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,271 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Craig Hallum raised BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

BOX stock opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. BOX has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $22.09.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. BOX had a negative return on equity of 485.15% and a negative net margin of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

