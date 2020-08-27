Synovus Financial Corp Has $228,000 Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 1,554.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 36,934 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,577 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

KDP opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

