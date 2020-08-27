Trexquant Investment LP Raises Position in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.07% of World Acceptance worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRLD. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in World Acceptance by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 703,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after buying an additional 105,075 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 291.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 17,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $448,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $96.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.28. World Acceptance Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.16 and a 12 month high of $142.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 2.06.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.84. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $123.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Corp. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

WRLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,803 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $166,236.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,011.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 36.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

World Acceptance Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.