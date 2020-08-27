Trexquant Investment LP Raises Position in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.07% of World Acceptance worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRLD. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in World Acceptance by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 703,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after buying an additional 105,075 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 291.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 17,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $448,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $96.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.28. World Acceptance Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.16 and a 12 month high of $142.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 2.06.
WRLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.
In other World Acceptance news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,803 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $166,236.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,011.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 36.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
World Acceptance Profile
World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
