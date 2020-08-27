Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lessened by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 267,207 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 7.3% of Viking Global Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,690,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,441.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,676.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.33, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,136.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,483.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,451.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Rowe raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

