Keybank National Association OH Has $781,000 Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $179.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.05. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $185.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.35.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

WHR has been the topic of several research reports. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

