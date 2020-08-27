38,234 Shares in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 25.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,048,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 64.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,054 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 111.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,004,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,448,190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 402,114 shares during the period. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 265.4% in the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 3,836,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,410 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CPE. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $292.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 164.77%. The firm had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

