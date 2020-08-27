Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $172,000 Investment in Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 393.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

BPY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.25 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brookfield Property Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Property Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

NASDAQ:BPY opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -41.90 and a beta of 1.55. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

