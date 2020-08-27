Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 12,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $4,005,201.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,431,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total value of $21,387,669.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,946,011.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,113 shares of company stock worth $33,225,213. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $303.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $303.74 and its 200 day moving average is $291.61. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $323.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,896.51 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

