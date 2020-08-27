Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,089 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Silgan were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Silgan by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Silgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of SLGN opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

