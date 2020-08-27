Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,932 New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in New Residential Investment by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,388,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,006,000 after purchasing an additional 591,625 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,891,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,687,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,475,000 after acquiring an additional 413,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,518 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,010,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,758 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Andrew Sloves purchased 3,600 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $26,712.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,553.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan L. Tyson purchased 10,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 149,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,499.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Raymond James upped their price target on New Residential Investment from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Argus raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

NRZ stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.82.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 74.42%. The company had revenue of $115.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

