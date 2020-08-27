Keybank National Association OH Sells 700 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth approximately $376,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 20.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 137,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.5% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 203,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $53.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.72. Sonoco Products Co has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $62.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

