10,320 Shares in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 165.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 79.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $378.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.48. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.