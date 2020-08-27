State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Planet Fitness worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth $1,191,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 813,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,299,000 after acquiring an additional 544,945 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 75,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 48,828 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 624,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,797,000 after acquiring an additional 200,270 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $58.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 91.36, a P/E/G ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average of $60.24. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLNT. ValuEngine upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

