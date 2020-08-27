Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,843 PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 53.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 8,440.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James downgraded PBF Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 103,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $832,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBF stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. PBF Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($1.19). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post -7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

