13,604 Shares in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UA. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Under Armour by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. Under Armour Inc has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $707.64 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.