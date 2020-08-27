Teza Capital Management LLC Has $83,000 Stake in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SLM by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,442,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after buying an additional 591,493 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SLM by 224.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 544,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 377,130 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in SLM by 236.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,364,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,138,000 after buying an additional 5,879,203 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SLM by 356.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 972,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 759,466 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,576,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 47,063 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. SLM Corp has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.37.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $348.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.45%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

