HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 54.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 159,728 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 67.7% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 28,316,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nielsen by 107.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,295,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320,579 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Nielsen by 1,894.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,625,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,412 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its position in Nielsen by 21.2% in the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 5,639,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,720,000 after acquiring an additional 987,524 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Nielsen by 2,234.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 921,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 882,000 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NLSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.18.

NYSE NLSN opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 23.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

