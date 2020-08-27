HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 14,768 Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,768 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify by 700.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spotify by 65.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Spotify in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Spotify in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spotify in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Spotify from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Spotify from $167.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of Spotify from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.74.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $278.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.91. Spotify has a one year low of $109.18 and a one year high of $299.67.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

