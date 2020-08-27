State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Arrow Electronics worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 60,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

In other news, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $467,365.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $159,620.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW opened at $76.66 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $85.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.26 and a 200 day moving average of $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

