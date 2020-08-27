Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $16.25 Million Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,934 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,539 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $16,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 8.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,615 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,175 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 33.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 415 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $95,079.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,183,395.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $4,333,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,803,873.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,402 shares of company stock worth $14,389,180 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VMW opened at $143.59 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $173.37. The firm has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.14 and its 200-day moving average is $136.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.05.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

