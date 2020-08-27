Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,716 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Ameris Bancorp worth $16,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 263,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 1,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.44 per share, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,160.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $284.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

