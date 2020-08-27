New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Dynatrace worth $9,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,771,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth $1,904,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,310,000 after buying an additional 420,457 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth $9,160,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DT. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,861 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $104,083.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,346.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 29,668,891 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $1,017,642,961.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,223,885 shares of company stock worth $1,936,637,006. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $43.63 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

