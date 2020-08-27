Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Aecom worth $10,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Aecom by 6.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,547,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,175 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Aecom by 53.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,499 shares in the last quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Aecom in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,563,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Aecom by 289.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after acquiring an additional 461,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Aecom by 143.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 503,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 295,993 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aecom news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 21,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $832,880.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,913.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

ACM stock opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.70. Aecom has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Aecom in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Aecom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

