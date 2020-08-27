Keybank National Association OH Purchases 2,161 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 353.5% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 794,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 619,080 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 38.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $1,085,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 167.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 158,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 98,986 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $25.57 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

