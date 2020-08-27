43,062 Shares in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Carnival by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Carnival by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,860,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,498,000 after acquiring an additional 104,413 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Carnival by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Carnival by 2,256.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.47 and a beta of 1.85. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.40 million. Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post -7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Macquarie cut Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carnival from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HSBC cut Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.59.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

