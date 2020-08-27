State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $7.76 Million Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of FLIR Systems worth $7,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,761,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,832 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 190.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,995,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,622,000 after buying an additional 1,307,106 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 110.3% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,367,000 after buying an additional 1,223,050 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,357,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,646,000 after acquiring an additional 605,528 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 9,387.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 542,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,287,000 after acquiring an additional 536,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average is $41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.02 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLIR shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.11.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

