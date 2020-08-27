IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of IPG Photonics worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.88.

In other IPG Photonics news, Director John R. Peeler sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $57,284.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,040.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 4,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $819,492.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,922.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,270 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,243 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPGP stock opened at $156.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.72. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.04 and a 52-week high of $184.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.96.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.54 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

