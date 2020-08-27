PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,533 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,145 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 542.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.4% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 602.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Devon Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 3.27.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.09.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

