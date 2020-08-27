Virtu Financial LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Yandex by 17.3% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 122,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 18,073 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,885,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,414,000 after buying an additional 4,009,816 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 184,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,247,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its position in Yandex by 40.1% during the second quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 168,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 48,350 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yandex alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YNDX shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yandex in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BCS raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Yandex stock opened at $65.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 192.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.65. Yandex NV has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.73 million. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Yandex NV will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.