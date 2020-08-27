Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,660 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 37.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 211.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 28.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of ALSN opened at $35.17 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $49.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.