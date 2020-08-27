International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,339 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.0% during the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 24,130,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,463,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,841,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $902,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,504 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,906,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $602,896,000 after purchasing an additional 248,332 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,989,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,042,000 after purchasing an additional 39,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.89.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $124.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.03. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $143.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

