Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Comerica by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Comerica by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 705,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,699,000 after acquiring an additional 33,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Comerica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.31.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $39.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average of $39.06. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.17 million. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Comerica’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

