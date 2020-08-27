Analysts Expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.04. Suncor Energy reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 105.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

Shares of SU opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.36. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.1565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 85,847,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,447,452,000 after buying an additional 12,911,358 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,975,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $859,444,000 after buying an additional 20,527,736 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,611,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $641,656,000 after buying an additional 3,701,728 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,694,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,653,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

