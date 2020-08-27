Amalgamated Bank Takes $733,000 Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.04. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Keybank National Association OH Purchases 2,161 Shares of iShares Silver Trust
Keybank National Association OH Purchases 2,161 Shares of iShares Silver Trust
43,062 Shares in Carnival Corp Acquired by Keybank National Association OH
43,062 Shares in Carnival Corp Acquired by Keybank National Association OH
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $7.76 Million Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc.
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $7.76 Million Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc.
IPG Photonics Co. Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System
IPG Photonics Co. Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in Devon Energy Corp
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in Devon Energy Corp
Virtu Financial LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Yandex NV
Virtu Financial LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Yandex NV


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report