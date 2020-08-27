Amalgamated Bank Takes $733,000 Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.04. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.