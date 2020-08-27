Amalgamated Bank Has $724,000 Stake in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Myokardia were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Myokardia by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Myokardia by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Myokardia in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Myokardia by 11.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Myokardia in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of Myokardia stock opened at $106.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.65. Myokardia Inc has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $126.30.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. Research analysts forecast that Myokardia Inc will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Myokardia from $90.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Myokardia from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Myokardia from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Myokardia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.70.

In other Myokardia news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.98, for a total value of $469,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,077.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $2,089,361.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

