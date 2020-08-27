Amalgamated Bank Has $720,000 Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 97.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 17,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,298.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,137,783.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 69,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total value of $6,453,193.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,740,862.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,932 shares of company stock valued at $9,389,216. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTEK. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of TTEK opened at $93.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.45 and a 200 day moving average of $81.12. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.45%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

