Elastic Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ESTC)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,681 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,345% compared to the typical daily volume of 324 put options.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $5,256,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,371.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,256,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,326,249 shares of company stock worth $118,013,903 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,070,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Elastic by 9.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,596,000 after buying an additional 32,415 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $112.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.29.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.65% and a negative net margin of 39.09%. The business had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Elastic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

