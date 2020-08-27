Avantor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,957 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,871% compared to the typical daily volume of 150 put options.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 65,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $1,224,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 15,397,005 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $300,395,567.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,072,477 shares of company stock worth $801,345,576. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Avantor during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Avantor during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Avantor during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Avantor during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVTR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of AVTR opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 94.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.18. Avantor has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

